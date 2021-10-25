Micro-containment zones back in some urban areas of Howrah, Hooghly & North 24-Parganas

Kolkata: Micro containment zones have returned in the urban areas of Howrah, North 24-Parganas and Hooghly with a sharp rise in Covid cases soon after the Durga Puja.



The highest number of micro-containment zones—54 locations—are in North 24-Parganas, including Salt Lake, Lake Town and addresses under Baranagar and Barrackpore municipality. In case of Salt Lake 14 micro-containment zones have been made that mainly spans across Sector III and Sector II. Addresses at BK, AK, CK, AH, EE, AG, FD blocks to name a few have been contained under Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation area.

Eight areas under Barrackpore municipality and six under Barrackpore I and II blocks , six areas under Baranagar municipality, three under Barasat municipality, three blocks in Barasat II, four under South Dum Dum municipality, three under Panihati municipality, one each in Kamarhati, Habra, Bongaon and North Dum Dum civic bodies, five locations under Habra I and II blocks have been contained in North 24-Parganas.

In Howrah Municipal Corporation area, 16 micro-containment zones have been marked that includes three in Andul Road under ward 39, one in Sarat Chatterjee Road (33 ward), one in Dobson Road (ward 13), one in Shibpur road (ward 32), one in Dharmatala Lane (ward 34) to name a few. Some locations in seven wards under Uttarpara Kotrung Municipality have been marked as containment zones in Hooghly district.

Miking was done in the market areas of these wards to sensitise people to strictly adhere to Covid protocols to curb further spread of the

virus.

"There were one or two cases in these wards but in the last few days there have been multiple cases. So some locations in wards 2, 4, 6, 10, 12,15 and 16 have been contained," Dilip Yadav, Chairman Board of Administrators of Uttarpara Kotrungn municipality said.

Kolkata has also seen a rise in Covid cases in the last

few days.

"We will monitor the situation till the middle of this week before deciding on further curbs. Moreover, the safe homes and quarantine centres are also being kept ready so that, if needed, it can be opened up within two to three days time," a senior official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation's Health department said.