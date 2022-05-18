MGNREGA dues: Bengal to set up crisis management fund

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday suggested creation of a crisis management fund for addressing the issues of non-payment of wages for MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) workers at the administrative review meeting held at West Midnapore.



In Bengal, wage payment of 100 days work is pending for more than four months as the Union government is not releasing funds to the state to the tune of nearly Rs 6,500 crore — Rs 3,000 crore against wage liabilities and Rs 3,500 crore against non-wage liabilities.

According to Banerjee, the crisis management fund may be set up with a portion of funds allocated to departments like Public Works Department, Irrigation and Waterways department, Agriculture and Panchayats. The fund will ensure payment of wages to 100 days workers so that they do not suffer at times when the centre denies their wages.

"These departments have certain non-technical work that goes on through out the year. We will have to involve 100 days workers in such works. But we need to pay them their dues otherwise how they will make their both ends meet?" questioned Banerjee.

She came down heavily upon the Centre for not disbursing funds for 100 days work for more than 4 months.

"Is this justified that they should not pay the poor workers? They collect money from the state and give back a part of it. Unfortunately, the Centre is eyeing that part also. The price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas and other essential commodities have increased but they are not paying wages for MGNREGA. What will the 100 days workers do? she asked.

Maintaining that the state government needs to do some future planning to ensure non-deprivation of these workers Banerjee asked Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to constitute a committee in this matter so that they can come out with an alternative plan.