Metro work: Majerhat Rly station to remain partially shut till April 14

KOLKATA: Eastern Railway has kept Majerhat railway station partially closed for 15 days to enable the work of Joka-Esplanade Metro Corridor.



"In connection with the Joka Esplanade Metro Railway project, traffic and power block for 15 days from March 31, 2022 to April 14, 2022 at Majerhat Platform No. 4 (Circular Line) has been planned," said an official of Eastern Railway.

He reiterated the partial closure of the station will come with some alterations in the movement of trains at the station. While Champahati – Majerhat will be short terminated at Ballygunge, Majerhat – Hasnabad is to be short originated from Ballygunge instead of Majerhat. Other trains like Sealdah – B. B. D. Bagh and Ballygunge – Barrackpore are also to undergo changes in the movement.It is learnt that the work on a truncated stretch of about 6.49 Km from Joka to Taratala is being carried out in full swing. The metro authorities are eying for the final commissioning of the section in September. Once operational, the line will be run on the system of 'one train on one line,' according to metro railway sources.

The stretch which is soon to be opened for commercial runs includes six stations namely Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakherbazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala. All the stations in the upcoming section are elevated.

According to metro sources, the remaining stretch between Taratala and Esplanade is anticipated to be commissioned by July 2025.