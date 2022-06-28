Metro will increase services on July 3
Kolkata: Metro Railways will be increasing services for the convenience of examinees of the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service (Preliminary) Examination on July 3.
A total of 134 services which combine 67 UP and 67 DN will be plied. Normally, on Sundays Metro runs 130 services.
Out of the total number of services, 129 will run between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar.
Usually the services on Sunday begin at 9 am but on July 3, the metro will run trains from 8:30 am.
Though, the timings for the last service will remain the same. During the peak hours, Metro Services will be available at 10-minute intervals.
