Metro urges police to close Sealdah Bridge from Oct 2-4

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL), the executing agency of the East-West Metro project, has urged Kolkata Police to close Sealdah flyover from October 2 to 4 with its tunnel boring machine (TBM) expected to pass underneath that structure during that period. According to sources, KMRCL officials, Sealdah Traffic guard police and senior police officials conducted a meeting in this connection on Monday. Joint inspection report has also been sent to Kolkata Police Head Quarters for approval from the Kolkata Police Commissioner.



The TBM is moving towards Sealdah from B B Ganguly Street and will cross the Sealdah flyover on October 2, 3 and 4. The KMRCL has selected that date as October 2 .i.e. Gandhi Jayanti and a national holiday, October 3 is Saturday and October 4 is Sunday. Sources in the KMRCL pointed out that nearly 20

shops (covering nearly 35 metres area situated just above TBM area) under the connector have also been instructed to remain shut as a safety measure.