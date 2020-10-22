Metro to run trains from 10 am to 10 pm on Durga Puja days

Kolkata: In a bid to give better service during Durga Puja, Kolkata Metro Railway is all set to run its services from 10 am to 10 pm in the North-South corridor from Friday to Monday.



The train will run at an interval of 20 minutes.

"During the Durga Puja days, the last train from both the ends (Kavi Subhash metro station and Noapara Metro station) will leave at 9. 30 pm," said an official. He reiterated that in the East-West corridor trains will ply at a frequency of 30 minutes from 2 pm to 8 pm.

From October 19, Kolkata Metro Railway is running 152 daily services at an interval of 8 minutes in the morning and evening peak hours instead of 146 services.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Railway has written a letter to the state government asking for a primary discussion over the modalities of running the suburban trains.