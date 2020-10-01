Metro to run three additional trains

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway is all set to run three pairs of additional trains and extended operation hours from Monday.



"Metro Railway has decided to run 122 no. of services from 8 am to 9 pm (last Metro will run from Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 8 pm and from Noapara at 7. 53 pm) from October 5," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

At present, Kolkata Metro Railway is running 116 trains in the North-South corridor. Meanwhile, special trains between Howrah and Guwahati and Jabalpur and Howrah.

To cater to the extra rush of passengers, 02345/02346 Howrah – Guwahati – Howrah Special train (via Dankuni) will start running from Howrah with effect from October 5 and from Guwahati with effect from October 6 till further advise. 02345 Howrah – Guwahati Special (daily) leaving Howrah at 3.50 pm will arrive Guwahati at 10.05 am on the next day. In return direction, 02346 Guwahati – Howrah Special (daily) leaving Guwahati at 12.20 pm will arrive Howrah at 5.25 am on the next day.

The frequency of 02303/02304 Howrah – New Delhi – Howrah Special (via Patna) and 02381/02382 Howrah – New Delhi – Howrah Special (via Dhanbad) trains will be increased with effect from October 5.