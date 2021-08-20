Metro to run spl services on Sundays

KOLKATA: Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to run services for essential staff on Sundays from August 29. At present, Metro services are available from Monday to Saturday.



"We will start Maintenance Special Services from August 29. The frequency of trains will be decided later," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

He reiterated that Kolkata Metro Railway would run 172 services on August 20 on account of Muharram.

About 165 services will be run between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar with an interval of 8 minutes during peak hours. Metro will run 172 (86 UP and 86 DN) Maintenance Special Services instead of 104 on Saturdays from August 21.

For the convenience of WBCS examinees and essential staff, Kolkata Metro Railway will run 112 Maintenance Special services on August 22. Out of these, 111 services will be run between Kavi Subash and Dakshineswar.

WBCS examinees, their guardians and essential staff will have to show their IDs/admit cards and can travel with smart cards only.