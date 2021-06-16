Metro to run spl services, essential staff allowed to travel using smart cards

kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway is all set to run maintenance special services with effect from Wednesday.

Essential Staff (i.e. hospital, bank, police, insurance and press) with IDs will be allowed to travel in maintenance special trains by using smart cards.

"It has been decided by competent authority to run 12 (six UP and six DN) maintenance special services from June 16, 2021," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

He reiterated that the trains will leave from both ends (Kavi Subhash and Dumdum) at 9. 30 am, 10 am and 10. 45 am in the first half.

In the second half, trains will leave from both ends (Kavi Subhash and Dumdum) at 4.30 pm, 5 pm and 5.30 pm.

The service will continue from Monday to Saturday, said a Metro official.