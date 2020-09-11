Metro to run specials trains from 10 am on Sept 13, more buses to ply

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro will run special services at 10 am instead of 11 am as announced earlier for NEET candidates on September 13. However, the normal metro services will resume from September 14 from 8 am to 8 pm daily.

"Earlier, we decided to run special Metro services for NEET candidates from 11 am to 7 pm. Now, we have decided to extend the timing by one hour," said Manoj Joshi, general Manager of Kolkata Metro on Thursday.

He said only Printed Card Tickets (PCT) will be issued to the bonafide students and their guardians. In a bid to avail the PCT, examinees will have to show their admit cards at the gates of Metro stations. A total of 79 services (37 UP, 37 DN and 5 extra UP) will be run at an interval of 15 minutes on Sunday. From September 14, total of 110 trains (55 UP + 55 DN) will run from Kavi Subhash metro station to Noapara metro station. 72 trains (36 UP + 36 DN) Trains will also run on the East- West section.

The booking can be done through metro website and pathadisha app of the state Transport department. Meanwhile, state Transport department had also decided to run special bus services for the NEET students.

"Government buses would concentrate on those routes which will cover the NEET Venues. We will run buses at more strength," said an official of West Bengal Transport Corporation. mpost