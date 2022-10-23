Metro to run special services on Oct 24 & 25

Kolkata: The Metro railway to ply services till midnight on North-South corridor considering a considerable rush on October 24 and October 25 due to Kali Puja and Diwali.



Two stations—Kalighat and Dakshineswar will remain as crucial metro stations considering devotees rush for the temples located in its proximity.

According to a Metro official, the metro railway has decided to run 12 special midnight services in between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar.

The special services will start from Kavi Subhash at 9:54 pm and from Dakshineswar at 9:48 pm. On that day, the metro will run 200 services.

On October 25, metro railway will run 188 services from 6:50 am to 10:35 pm in the North-South metro corridor. Meanwhile, they will run 72 services on October 24 and 90 services on October 25 from Salt Lake Sector-V to Sealdah.

Metro will run a total of 72 services, which includes 36 Up and 36 Down on October 24, i.e. Kali Puja.

The services will be plied from 7:55 am to 8 pm at an interval of 20 minutes.

The first metro from Sealdah will be at 7:55 am and 8 am from Salt Lake Sector-V. Meanwhile, the last service from Sealdah will be plied at 7:35 pm and 7:40 from Salt Lake Sector-V.

Meanwhile, the metro railway will run a total of 90 services, which includes 45 Up and 45 Down on October 25 at an interval of 20 minutes.

The first metro from Sealdah will be at 6:55 am and 7 am from Salt Lake Sector-V. Meanwhile, the last service from Sealdah will be plied at 9:35 pm and 9:40 pm from Salt Lake Sector-V..