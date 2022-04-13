Metro to run special services on April 14, 15

KOLKATA: Kolkata Metro Railway is all set to run holiday special service on Thursday and Friday.



"For the convenience of Metro users, Metro Railway will run 234 services (117 UP and 117 DN) on April 14, 2022 (Thursday) on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's birthday and on April 15, 2022 (Friday) on Good Friday and Bengali New Year Day, on these holidays," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

He reiterated that the first Service will start at 06:50 hrs from Dumdum to Kavi Subhas, at 06:55 hrs from Dumdum to Dakshineshwar and at 07:00 hrs from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhas.

The last Service will start at 21:28 hrs from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhas, at 21:40 hrs from Dumdum to Kavi Subhas, at 21:40 hrs from Kavi Subhas to Dumdum and at 21:30 hrs from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineshwar.

However, the East-West Metro services will remain unchanged

Kolkata Metro Railway had extended service hours by 10 minutes in the North-South Metro corridor in the morning from Monday to Saturday with effect from March 28, 2022.

The official pointed out that Kolkata Metro Railway is running 282 services (141 UP and 141 DN) instead of 276 services on Weekdays, 234 services instead of 230 services on Saturdays and 130 services (65 UP and 65 DN) instead of 128 services on Sundays.