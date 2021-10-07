Metro to run special services during Puja till midnight

kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway is all set to run special services during Durga Puja this year.



"Metro will run 204 services (102 UP and 102 DN) on Saptami (October 12, 2021), Astami (October 13, 2021) and Nabami (October 14, 2021) for the convenience of the Metro passengers from 10.00 am till midnight," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

He reiterated that out of these services, 171 services (85 UP and 86 DN) will run in between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar.

The first service will start at 10:00 am from Dumdum to Dakshineswar, from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash and from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash.

The last service will be at 10:48 pm from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash, at 11 pm from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash and at 11 pm from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar.

"Metro will run services at an interval of 6 minutes on Saptami, Astami and Nabami days. In the UP direction, there will be 40 services from 4 pm to 8 pm. In the DN direction, there will be 40 services from 4 pm to 8 pm," pointed out the official.

On Dashami (October 15, 2021), Metro will run 138 services (69 UP and 69 DN) from 10.00 am to 10.30 pm.

Out of these services, 135 services ( 67 UP and 68 DN) will be run in between Kavi Subhas and Dakshineswar.

On Dashami, the first service will start at 10 am from Dumdum to Dakshineswar, from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar, from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash and from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash. The last service will be at 9:18 pm from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash and at 9.30 pm from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash and from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar. Metro will run services at an interval of 10 minutes.

In the UP direction, there will be 62 services from 11.10 am to 9:30 pm. In the DN direction, there will be 62 services from 11.10 am to 9:30 pm.

At present, Kolkata Metro Railway is running 266 daily services (133 UP and 133 DN) from Monday to Friday. The services are operational from 07:30 am to 10.30 pm.

According to the general manager of Eastern Railway, Arun Arora, the zonal Railway has authorised its divisions to take decision on the number and timing of the staff special services till 11pm or midnight depending upon the Durga Puja rush.

He informed that the Cabinet has taken the decision to grant 78 days salary as productivity linked bonus (PLB).