Metro to run no spl services on Dec 31

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway has decided not to run special services on December 31, 2020. However, from January 2021 (Monday), Kolkata Metro Railway will run 12 additional services daily from Monday to



Saturday.

"228 services will be run instead of 216. The first service will start from both ends i.e. from Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash at 07.00 am and from Noapara at 07.09 am as usual," said an official.

The last service will leave Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 9.30 pm and from Noapara at 9.25 pm as usual. The additional services will be available every 7 minutes from 09.06 am to 7.50 pm in UP direction and 08.48 am to 7.18 pm in DN direction. Sunday services will remain unchanged.

"For senior citizens, ladies and children (below 15 years), e-passes will not be required throughout the day," pointed out the official.

For all other passengers, e-pass will be required between 09.00 am and11.00 am. And between 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. No e-passes will be required on Saturdays and Sundays.

"No tokens will be issued till further advice. Only Smart Card shall be used," added the official.