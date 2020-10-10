Metro to run more trains from Monday, extends service hrs

Kolkata: The Metro Railways will run additional services from Monday to cater to the increasing passenger count with each passing day.



"We will run 146 daily services at an interval of 8 minutes in the morning and evening peak hours instead of 122 services running presently. These services will be run from Monday to Saturday. 64 services will be run on Sundays from October 18 from 10.10 am to 21.30 hrs instead of 58 services being run now," said a senior Metro official.

The last metro service will be pushed back by half-an-hour from Monday.

The last metro will now leave from both ends i.e.

Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash at 20.30 hrs instead of 20.00 hours and from Noapara at 20.25 hours from Monday to Saturday and at 20.23 hrs on Sundays.