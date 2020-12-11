Metro to run more services from Dec 14

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway will run additional services from Monday to cater to the increasing passenger count.



"From December 14, 2020, the total number of services will go up from 204 to 216, (with 108 UP and 108 DN). These 12 additional services will be added from 11am to 5pm (during the non-peak hours) for better patronisation," said Indrani Banerjee, Chief Public Relations officer of Kolkata Metro Railway. She reiterated that for senior citizens, ladies and children (below 15 years) e-passes would not be required throughout the day.

"For all other commuters e-passes will only be required between 8.30 am and 11 am and between 5 pm to 8 pm," she stated. While no e-passes will be required on Sundays, the timings of the first and last services from both ends will remain unchanged. No tokens will be issued. Only smart cards will be used till further advice. On December 7, Kolkata Metro Railway started running 204 services. The first services started at 7 am instead of 8.00 am and the last train departed from Dumdum at 9.30 pm and from Noapara at 9.25 pm instead of 9 pm.

On December 7, the total number passengers who availed the service was 1, 25, 205 (1, 24,732 passengers in the East- West line and 473 passengers in the North South line). However, passenger count on the first day of resumption of Kolkata Metro Railway after lockdown was 20,000.