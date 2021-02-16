Metro to run lesser services today

KOLKATA: Kolkata Metro Railway will run lesser number of services on Tuesday. As many as 216 services will be operated on Saraswati Puja instead of 240.



"The first service will start from both ends i.e. from Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash at 07.00 am and from Noapara at 07.09 am respectively," said an official.

The last service will leave Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 9.30 pm and from Noapara at 9.25 pm. There will be no change in the timings of the first and last services. "Only Smart Cards will be used. No tokens will be issued," the official added.

Meanwhile, the officials from the Railway Board and PMO visited the site of Dakshineswar metro on Monday. According to sources, the final commissioning is expected to take place on February 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.