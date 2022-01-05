Metro to run fewer services on weekends from Jan 8

kolkata: Metro Railway has decided to run less number of services on Saturdays and Sundays amid rise in COVID-19 positive cases. The decision comes after tokens were suspended from Monday to enforce the 50 per cent cap on passenger count imposed by the state government.

"Metro will run 224 services instead of 230 services on Saturdays and 114 services instead of 120 on Sundays," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.He reiterated that Metro is reducing service hours by 30 minutes at night on Saturdays and Sundays from January 8, 2022 till further notice. On Saturdays, the first service will start at 7:00 am from Dumdum to Dakshineshwar, from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineshwar, from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash and from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhash.

The last service will be at 20:48 hrs from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhas. At 21:00 hrs, from Dumdum to Kavi Subhas and from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineshwar. On Sundays, the first service will start at 10:00 am from Dumdum to Dakshineshwar, from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineshwar, from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash.