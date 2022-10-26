Metro to run fewer services on Oct 27

KOLKATA: Metro will run fewer trains on October 27 on the day of Bhaiphonta, said authorities.

The Metro authorities will run about 117 pairs of trains from Kabi Subhas to Dakshineswar and vice-versa.

The first train will leave Kabi Subhas for Dakshineswar at 6.50 am. The first train from Dum Dum to Kabi Subhas will be available at 6.50 am.

The Metro from Dakshineswar to Kabi Subhas will start at 7 am.

The last Metro will leave Dakshineswar for Kabi Subhas at 9.28 pm while the last train for Dakshineswar from Kabi Subhas will leave at 9.30 pm.

The last train will leave Dum Dum for Kabi Subhas at 9.40 pm and vice-versa.