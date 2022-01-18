Metro to run fewer services on Jan 26

KOLKATA: Metro Railway has decided to run fewer services on Republic Day this year. "Metro will run 138 services (69 UP + 69 DN) on January 26, 2022 (Republic Day) on the North-South Corridor," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.



However, Metro is running 270 services instead of 276 services from Monday to Friday from January 3, 2022 amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Out of these 138 services scheduled to be run on Republic Day this year, 133 services (65 UP + 68 DN) will run in between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar.

The first service will start at 7 am from Dumdum to Dakshineshwar, from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineshwar, from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash and from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhash. The last will be at 20:48 hours from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhash.

"East-West Metro services will remain unchanged. Only Smart Card holders will be allowed to travel in the Metro. No tokens will be issued," pointed out the official.

Meanwhile, a tree plantation drive was conducted at Noapara carshed and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station area by RPF as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Monday. This apart, 'No Mask, No Metro' campaign was also organised at different stations.