Metro to run fewer services on Holi

KOLKATA: Metro Railway will run fewer services on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19.



On Friday 58 services will run instead of 276, including Up and Down starting from 2:30 pm instead of. Last metro from Kavi Subhas and Dum Dum will start at 9:30 pm while from Dakshineswar it will start at 9:18 pm. The first metro of the East West corridor will start at 3 pm and the last metro will leave the Salt Lake Sector V and Phool Bagan at 7:30 pm on Friday.

On Saturday, Metro railway will run 208 services starting from 7 am instead of the usual 230 services. Timings of the last metro from originating stations will remain the same.