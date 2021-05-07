Metro to run fewer services from today

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway will run 192 services instead of 216 from Friday. The move comes a day after the state government issued a notification mentioning curtailment of Kolkata Metro Railway and road transport services by 50 per cent to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state.



"We have revised timings and services will come into effect from May 7, 2021," said an official.

He reiterated that Kolkata Metro Railway will run 192 services instead of 216 in the North-South Corridor from Monday to Friday.

There will be a total of 192 services instead of 216 on Saturdays and a total of 82 instead of 98 services on Sundays.

From Monday to Friday, the first train service from Dakshineswar/Kavi Subhash will start at 8 am instead of 7.30 am.

The last service from Dakshineswar will be at 7.48 pm instead of 8.48 pm. The last service from Kavi Subhash will be at 8 pm instead of 9 pm.

On Saturdays, the first train service from Dakshineswar/Kavi Subhash will start at 8 am instead of 7.30 am. The last service from Dakshineswar will be 7.48 pm instead of 8.48 pm. The last service from Kavi Subhash will be at 8 pm instead of 9 pm.

On Sundays, the first train service from Dakshineswar/Kavi Subhash will start at 10 am instead of 9 am. The last service from Dakshineswar will be at 7.48 pm instead of 8.48 pm. The last service from Kavi Subhash will be 8 pm instead of 9 pm.

"East-West Metro services will remain unchanged. No tokens will be issued," pointed out the official.