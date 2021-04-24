Metro to run fewer services from Apr 26

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to run less number of trains from Monday. "Metro Railway will run revised services from April 26. There will be 238 services instead of 258 services in the North- South Corridor from Monday to Friday because the passenger count has decreased in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.



There will be a total of 218 services instead of 232 services on Saturdays and a total of 100 services instead of 104 services on Sundays. From Monday to Friday, the first train service from Dakshineswar/Kavi Subhash will start at 7.20 am instead of 6.50 am. The last service from Dakshineswar will start at 8.58 pm instead of 9.28 pm. The last service from Kavi Subhash will start at 9.10 pm instead of 9.40 pm.

On Saturdays, the first train service from Dakshineswar/Kavi Subhash will start at 7.20 am instead of 6.50 am. The last service from Dakshineswar will start at 8.58 pm instead of 9.28 pm. The last service from Kavi Subhash will start at 9.10 pm instead of 9.40 pm. On Sundays, the first train service from Dakshineswar/Kavi Subhash will start at 7.20 am instead of 6.50 am. The last service from Dakshineswar will start at 8.58 pm instead of 9.28 pm. The last service from Kavi Subhash will start at 9.10 pm instead of 9.40 pm. "East West Metro services will remain unchanged. No tokens will be issued to the passengers," the official added.