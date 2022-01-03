Metro to run at 50% seating capacity, only smart cards allowed

KOLKATA: Passengers with smart cards will only be allowed to travel in Kolkata Metro from Monday. Besides, Metro will run with 50 per cent seating capacity from today.



No tokens will be used by the Metro authorities.

The state government has stated in an order that Metro services can run with 50 per cent capacity.

According to sources, the last metro will depart from Dum Dum and Kavi Subhas at 9 pm instead of the usual schedule of 9.30 pm. The last Metro from Dakshineshwar will be available at 8.48 pm. About 270 Metro services will be available instead of 276. "Masks will be mandatory for entry into the Metro stations and legal action will be taken against somebody found flouting COVID norms," a Metro official said.

According to sources, passengers availing Metro services will automatically get reduced when smart cards will be mandatory for traveling.

Metro had started issuing tokens from November 25 last year with COVID cases under control. However, just over a month elapsing, it has decided

to stop issuing tokens for traveling.