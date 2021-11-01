Metro to run a special train on November 4

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway to run a special train from Kavi Subhas Station to Dakshineswar on the occasion of Kali Puja.



In order to facilitate the devotees to visit Dakshineswar Temple on the night of Kali puja that is on November 4 an extra up special train will run from Kavi Subhash station at 10 pm.

It will reach Dakshineswar at 11.03 pm.

Metro will run 215 services (108 up and 107 down) instead of 266 services on November 4 from 7.30 am to 11.03 pm. Metro services will run at an interval of 7 minutes during the morning and evening peak hours. There will be no change in the services of the East- West Metro.