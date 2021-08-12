Metro to run 8 more services from Aug 13

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway is all set to run eight additional services from Friday.



The services will be available at an interval of five minutes during peak hours. "For the convenience of the Metro commuters, it has been decided to add eight more services (UP and DN) from August 13, 2021. Metro will now run 228 (114 UP and 114 DN) daily services instead of 220 services from Monday to Friday so that the passengers can travel comfortably," said an official.

He reiterated that out of these services, 150 services (75 UP and 75 DN) will run between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar. Metro services will run at an interval of five minutes during morning and evening peak hours.

The first service will start at 07.30 am from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash, from Dum Dum to Dakshineswar, from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar and from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash. The last service will be at 7.48 pm from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash, at 8.00 pm from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash and at 8.00 pm from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar.

On Saturdays, 104 numbers (52 UP and 52 DN) Maintenance Special Services will run only for essential staff from 08.00 am to 11.30 am and from 3.30 pm to 7.15 pm between Kavi Subhash and Dakshinewar. There will be no services on Sundays. Meanwhile, Kolkata Metro Railway observed 'Martyrdom Day' on August 11 to mark the day

of martyrdom of Saheed

Khudiram. To mark the day, a 'Sit and Draw' programme was organised at Saheed Khudiram Metro station.