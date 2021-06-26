Metro to run 22 more special services from June 28

KOLKATA: Kolkata Metro Railway is all set to run 22 additional Maintenance Special Services from Monday. "Keeping in view the increased number of footfall of essential staff, Metro authorities have decided to run 62 (31 UP and 31 DN) Maintenance Special Services instead of 40 from June 28 to ensure social distancing in Metro premises and trains," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway. In the first half, the first train will leave from Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash at 8:30 am instead of 9 am. The last train will leave from Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash at 11:30 am instead of 11.15 am.



In the second half, the first service will leave from Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash at 3:45 pm (no change in timing) and the last service will leave from Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash at 6:30 pm instead of 6:00 pm.

Essential staff associated with health care, veterinary service, law and order, court, social welfare homes, bank, correctional services, power, drinking water supply, telecom, internet, fire services, disaster management and civil defence, sanitation, food and beverages, insurance, press, sewerage and funeral services can avail these services after showing their proper ID and Metro Smart Cards.

"These services will ply at an interval of 11-12 minutes from Monday to Saturday. There will be no services on Sunday," pointed out the official.

Meanwhile, Eastern Railway increased the number of Staff Special trains in Sealdah Division a day after the passengers intensified their agitation demanding resumption of local trains.

"We are running 40 additional Staff Special trains from Friday. Earlier, we were running 270 Staff Special trains. Now, we are running 310 Staff Special trains," said an official of Eastern Railway.

He reiterated that the number of trains will be further increased from Monday.