Metro to run 14 additional trains, extends operation time from Monday

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway will run additional services and extend train operation timing from Monday to cater to the increasing passenger count with each passing day.



"We will run 14 additional services from the December 7," said Indrani Banerjee, chief public relations officer of Kolkata Metro Railway.

At present, Kolkata Metro Railway is running 190 services (95 UP + 95 DN) in the North South Corridor. However, the 204 metro services will run from Monday.

The first service will start at 7am instead of 8.00 am and the last service will depart from Dumdum at 9.30 pm and from Noapara at 9.25 pm instead of 9 pm.

For all commuters, e-passes will not be required from 7am to 8am and beyond 8.00pm

However, senior citizens, female passengers and children below 15 years can now travel on Metro without e-passes.

On December 6, Kolkata Metro Railway will run 74 services instead of 68 services on account of West Bengal Clerkship Examination 2019 (Part –II). The first service will start from both ends i.e. from Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash at 09.00 am instead of 10.00 am and from Noapara at 09.13

am instead of 10.13 am. The last service will leave Kavi

Subhash and Dum Dum at 9.00 pm and leave Noapara at 8.53 pm.

"For examinees, E-pass will not be required. Candidates have to show their admit cards at the entry gates," said an official.

On December 1, the total number passengers who availed the service was 1, 13, 902 (1,13, 380 passengers in the East- West line and 522

passengers in the North South line).

However, passenger count on the first day of resumption of Kolkata Metro Railway after lockdown was 20,000.