Metro to run 120 trains on Sundays

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to run 102 services instead of 68 services on Sundays from December 20.

"Services will be available every 15 minutes instead of 20 minutes throughout the day," said Indrani Banerjee, chief public relations officer of Kolkata Metro Railway. The first service will start from both ends i.e Dumdum and Kavi Subhash at 09.00 am instead of 10.00 am and from Noapara at 09.09 am instead of 10.13 am. The last service will leave Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 9.30 pm instead of 9.00 pm and Noapara at 9.25 pm instead of 8.53 pm. "Starting December 19, 2020, no e-passes will be required on Saturdays for Metro travel. On Sundays too e-passes are not required. Tokens will not be

issued till further advice," said an official.

At present, Kolkata Metro Railway is running 216 services (with 108 UP and 108 DN) from Monday to Saturday.