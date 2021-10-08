Metro to run 12 more services in East-West corridor for Puja

kolkata: Metro Railway is all set to offer special service in the East-West corridor during Durga Puja.



"East – West Metro will run 60 services (30 UP and 30 DN) on Saptami (October 12, 2021), Astami (October 13, 2021) and Nabami (October 14, 2021) instead of 48 daily services for the convenience of the Metro passengers from 12.00 noon to 10.00 pm in between Salt Lake Sector V and Phoolbagan," said an official.

He reiterated that the first service will start at 12:00 noon from Salt Lake Sector V to Phoolbagan and from Phoolbagan to Salt Lake Sector V.

The last service will be at 9.40 pm from Salt Lake Sector V to Phoolbagan and from Phoolbagan to Salt Lake Sector V.

"East – West Metro will run 48 services (24 UP and 24 DN) on Dashami (October 15, 2021) from 12.00 noon to 8.00 pm in between Salt Lake Sector V and Phoolbagan," point out the official. Metro services on the East – West route will run at an interval of 20 minutes (instead of a 30 minutes interval). No Tokens will be issued. Commuters will travel only with Smart Cards.