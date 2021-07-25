Metro to run 12 additional services from Monday

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway is all set to run 12 additional services from Monday.



"For the convenience of the Metro commuters, it has been decided to add 12 more Metro services (UP and DN) from July 26, 2021. Metro will run 220 (110 UP and 110 DN) daily services instead of 208 services from Monday to Friday," said an official.

He reiterated that out of these 220 services, 150 services (75 UP and 75 DN) will run in between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar. Metro services will run at an interval of 6 minutes during morning and evening peak hours.

The first service will start at 07.30 am (instead of 08.00 am) from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash, from Dum Dum to Dakshineswar, from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar and from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash.

The last service will be at 7.48 pm from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash, at 8.00 pm from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash and at 8.00 pm from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar.

On Saturdays, 104 numbers (52 UP and 52 DN ) Maintenance Special Services will be run only for essential staff from 08.00 am to 11.30 am and 3.30 pm to 7.15 pm between Kavi Subhash and Dakshinewar.

"There will be no services on Sundays. East–West Metro services will remain unchanged. No tokens will be issued," pointed out the official.