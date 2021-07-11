Metro to run 104 maintenence special trains from Monday

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway is all set to run 104 (52 UP and 52 DN) Maintenance Special Services instead of 90 Maintenance Special Services from Monday.



"To ensure social distancing in Metro premises and trains, we are increasing the Maintenance Special Services from July 12, 2021," an official.

He reiterated that in the morning the first service will leave from Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash at 8:00 am instead of 08.30 am and the last service will leave from Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash at 11:30 am (no change in timing).

In the evening, the first service will leave from Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash at 3:30 pm instead of 3.45 pm and the last service will leave from Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash at 7.15 pm instead of 7.00 pm.

"These services will ply at an interval of 8 minutes during peak hours from Monday to Saturday. There will be no services on Sunday," said the official.

Essential staff associated with health care, veterinary service, law and order, court, social welfare homes, bank, correctional services, power, drinking water supply, telecom, internet, fire services, disaster management and civil defence, sanitation, food and beverages, insurance, press, sewerage and funeral services can avail these services after showing their proper ID and Metro Smart Cards.

"All commuters availing these services are requested to maintain social distancing and all other Covid protocols strictly in Metro premises and on the trains," pointed out the official.