Metro to run 10 more services on Saturdays from December 25

KOLKATA: Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to run 10 additional daily services on Saturdays.



"Metro will run 230 daily services (115 UP and 115 DN) instead of 220 services on Saturdays from December 25, 2021 (X-Mas Day) from 07:00 hrs to 22:30 hrs for commuters," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

He reiterated that out of these services, 159 services (79 UP & 80 DN) will run in between Kavi Subhas and Dakshineshwar. During morning and evening peak hours, Metro services will run at an interval of 7 minutes on Saturdays.

The first Service will start at 7:00 hrs from Dumdum to Dakshineshwar, from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineshwar, Dumdum to Kavi Subhas and from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhas.

The last service will be at 21:18 hrs from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhas. At 21.20 hrs from Dumdum to Kavi Subhas and from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineshwar.

Metro will run 276 daily services (138 UP and 138 DN) instead of 272 services from Monday to Friday from 07:00 hrs to 22:30 hrs with effect from December 27, 2021 (Monday) . Metro is going to run four additional daily services on weekdays. Out of these 276 services, 173 services (86 UP & 87 DN) will run in between Kavi Subhas and Dakshineshwar. During morning and evening peak hours, Metro will run services at an interval of 5 minutes.

The First Service will start at 07:00 hrs from Dumdum to Dakshineshwar, from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineshwar, from Dumdum to Kavi Subhas and from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhas.