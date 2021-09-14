Metro to run 10 more services from Sept 15

Top
kolkata: Metro Railways is increasing its service from Wednesday. It will run 10 more daily services, taking the number to 256 (128 UP & 128 DN) from Monday to Friday. The service will be available from 07:30 to 22:30 hours for the convenience of Metro commuters.

A spokesperson of the Metro said out of these services, 148 services (74 UP & 74 DN) will run in between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineshwar. During morning peak hours, the services will run at an interval of 5 minutes from 09:00 to 10:30 hours in UP direction and 09:00 to 10:00 hours in down direction. In down direction, Metro services will also run at 5 minutes interval from 10:30 to 11:00 hours. During evening peak hours, Metro services will run at 5 minutes interval from 17:00 to 18:30 hours in UP direction and 17:00 to 18:00 hours in down direction. In down direction, Metro services will also run at 5 minutes interval from 18:30 to 19:00 hours.

About 32 services will be run to and from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station during morning and evening peak hours. Out of these, 15 services (7 UP & 8 DN) will be available in between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineswar stations. The services introduced between Mahnayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineshwar/Dumdum will cater to the bulk passengers travelling over this section. Passengers, however, will need to travel with smart cards as no tokens will be issued.

