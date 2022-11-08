Metro to operate about 234 services today

kolkata: Metro Railway will be running 234 services on the North-South Metro corridor, which is from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar, for Guru Nanak's birthday which falls on Tuesday.



Out of the total services plied between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar, 117 services will be for up and 117 for down. These services will run on its scheduled time from 6:50 am to 10: 35 pm.

However, metro services on the east-west corridor, which is from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector-V will remain unchanged.