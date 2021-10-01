Metro to operate 10 additional services on weekdays from Oct 4

Kolkata: Ensuring better passenger services, Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to run 10 additional services from Monday.



"Metro will run 266 daily services (133 UP and 133 DN) instead of 256 services from Monday to Friday from October 4 from 07:30 am to 10.30 pm for the convenience of the passengers," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

He reiterated that Metro is going to run 10 additional daily services on weekdays.

Out of these services, 167 services (83 UP and 84 DN) will run in between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineshwar instead of 148 services (74 UP and 74 DN).

The first service will start at 7.30 am from Dumdum to Dakshineshwar, from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineshwar, from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash and from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhash.

The last service will be at 9:18 pm from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhash, at 9:30 pm from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash and at 9:30 pm from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineshwar.

During morning and evening peak hours, Metro will run services at an interval of 5 minutes.

In the UP direction, there will be 12 services from 10 am to 11 am, 12 services from 4 pm to 5 pm and 12 services from 6 pm to 7 pm.

In the DN direction, there will be 12 services from 10 am to 11 am, 12 services from 11 am to 12 noon, 12 services from 5 pm to 6 pm and six services between 7 pm and 7.30 pm.

"East- West Metro services will remain unchanged. No Tokens will be issued," pointed out the official.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to add more AC rakes to its existing fleet.

According to sources, there are 22 air-conditioned rakes for commercial services in the North- South Corridor. Six trains are being kept as reserved and run only if there is any technical snag or emergencies.

Two more rakes will be added to the existing fleet of 28 AC rakes. One AC rake is expected to come in October and the other in November.