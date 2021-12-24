Metro to open extra booking counters at Park Street, Dakshineswar on Dec 25

Kolkata: Metro Railway is all set to open additional booking counters to cater to the rush of passengers on Christmas Day.



"Apart from strengthening the security arrangements at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade stations, four additional booking counters will be opened as per requirement at Park Street and Dakshineswar stations on December 25, 2021," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

He reiterated that adequate tokens and Smart Cards have been provided in these two stations (Park Street station and Dakshineswar station) to meet additional demand of commuters.

The official further pointed out that senior officers and Chief Traffic Supervisors will be present at Park Street, Dakshineswar, Dum Dum, Esplanade, Maidan and Rabindra Sadan stations for managing the expected rush.

Rolling stock supervisors will be posted at Park Street station to tackle any snag. A high-level officer will oversee the smooth train operations from the Central Control.

Metro will run 230 daily services (115 UP and 115 DN) instead of 220 services on Saturdays from December 25, 2021 (X-Mas Day) from 07:00 hours to 22:30 hours for commuters. Out of these services, 159 services (79 UP & 80 DN) will run in between Kavi Subhas and Dakshineshwar. During morning and evening peak hours, Metro services will run at an interval of 7 minutes on Saturdays.

The first Service will start at 7:00 hrs from Dumdum to Dakshineshwar, from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineshwar, Dumdum to Kavi Subhas and from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhas. The last service will be at 21:18 hrs from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhas. At 21.20 hrs from Dumdum to Kavi Subhas and from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineshwar.