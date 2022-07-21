Metro to open additional ticket counters today
KOLKATA: The Metro Railway, Kolkata is going to open additional ticket counters on Thursday keeping the July 21 rally of Trinamool Congress in mind.
Metro authorities informed that a large number of passengers are expected to avail the services on Thursday. To avoid any untoward incident, security has been beefed up. In adition to the normal staff strength, a total of 107 more Metro railway personnel will be deployed at five stations which are Noapara, Belgachia, Central, Kalighat & Mahanayak Uttam Kumar.
This apart Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Disaster Management teams will be deployed at different stations to tackle any emergency situation. Lady RPF personnel will also be deployed in running trains and stations to ensure security of women and children. Random train escorting will be conducted to prevent any unwanted incident. Anti-Sabotage check will be conducted.
