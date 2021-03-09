Metro to issue smart tokens from March 15

KOLKATA: Kolkata Metro Railway is all set to start issuing Smart Tokens to passengers for their journey from March 15.



Metro services, suspended in the wake of COVID- 19 pandemic in March 2020, re-started after a gap of 176 days on September 14 last year and passengers were allowed to use only smart cards for their journey.

This apart, the Kolkata Metro Railway will also run additional services from Wednesday to cater to the increasing passenger count with each passing day.

On weekdays (Monday to Friday), Kolkata Metro Railway will run 252 services instead of 244 in the North South Corridor.

On Saturdays, there will be 232 services instead of 228 services. On Sundays, there will be 104 services instead of 102 services.