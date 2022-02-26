Metro to install tri-lingual digital fare display boards in North-South corridor

KOLKATA: Kolkata Metro Railway is all set to install Digital Fare Display Boards in the North-South Corridor.



"Metro commuters will be able to see fare chart on digital medium. These strategically placed tri-lingual colourful display boards will be easily readable and informative," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

He reiterated that India's largest hospital chain, Apollo Multispecialty Hospitals, Kolkata are associated with it.

Four such aesthetically beautiful display boards have already been installed at Park Street and Jatin Das Park Metro stations on February 24.

About 81 such Digital Fare Display Boards will be installed at all the 26 Metro stations of North-South Metro corridor.

"The company will be able to display their commercials on Digital Fare Display Boards, which not only will yield Non-Fare Revenue for Metro Railway but also enhance visual impact on the Metro premises," pointed the official.

Returning back to normalcy, Kolkata Metro Railway has extended service hours by 30 minutes in North-South-Metro corridor at night on all the seven days of the week from February 2.From Monday to Saturday, the first service starts at 7 am from Dumdum to Dakshineshwar, from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineshwar, Dumdum to Kavi Subhas and from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhas.The last service is at 21:18 hours from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhas (instead of 20:48 hours). At 21:30 hoursm, from Dumdum to Kavi Subhas (instead of 21:00 hours) and from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineshwar (instead of 21:00 hours). On Sundays, the first service starts at 10.00 hours from Dumdum to Dakshineshwar, from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineshwar, Dumdum to Kavi Subhash and from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhash.

On Sundays, the first service starts at 10.00 hours from Dumdum to Dakshineshwar, from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineshwar, Dumdum to Kavi Subhash and from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhash. The last service will be at 21:18 hours from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhas (instead of 20:48 hours). At 21:30 hours, from Dumdum to Kavi Subhas (instead of 21:00 hours) and from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineshwar (instead of 21:00 hours).