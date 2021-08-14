Metro to extend services by an hour during evenings from August 16

KOLKATA: Following relaxation in curfew period by the state government, Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to increase its services by an hour in the evening.



Kolkata Metro Railway will run 240 (120 UP and 120 DN) daily services instead of 228 services from Monday to Friday from August 16. "From Monday in the North-South corridor, the last Metro train will leave from the terminal stations at 9:00 pm instead of 8:00 pm," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

The COVID-related restrictions in Bengal have been extended till August 30 with relaxations in the curbs during the night hours. During night, there will be full lockdown from 11 pm to 5 am instead of 9 pm to 5 am. On Friday, due to water-logging after incessant rains, sign of slip in the embankment was noticed in about 100 metre portion between Noapara and Baranagar.

"As a precautionary measure and in order to strengthen the toe of the slope, repair work has been taken up to ensure long term stability of the slope. There is no problem in the Metro line. Hence, Metro services are running as usual," said the official. He pointed out that the daily Metro services have been increased from 220 to 228 (114 UP and 114 DN) on August 13. The services are available at an interval of five minutes instead of six minutes during peak hours.

The first service starts at 07.30 am from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash, from Dum Dum to Dakshineswar, from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar and from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash.

On Saturdays, 104 numbers (52 UP and 52 DN) Maintenance Special Services are running only for essential staff from 08.00 am to 11.30 am and from 3.30 pm to 7.15 pm between Kavi Subhash and Dakshinewar. There will be no services available on Sundays.