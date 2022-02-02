Metro to extend service hours by 30 minutes in North-South corridor from today

KOLKATA: Returning back to normalcy, Kolkata Metro Railway is all set to extend service hours by 30 minutes in North-South-Metro corridor from Wednesday.



"Metro is going to extend service hours by 30 minutes in North-South Metro corridor at night on all the 7 days of the week from February 2, 2022," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

He reiterated that Metro will run 276 services (138 UP and 138 DN) instead of 270 services on Weekdays. 230 services (115 UP and 115 DN) instead of 224 services on Saturdays and 120 services (60 UP and 60 DN) instead of 114 on Sundays.

From Monday to Saturday, the first service will start at 7 am from Dumdum to Dakshineshwar, from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineshwar, Dumdum to Kavi Subhas and from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhas.

The last service will be at 21:18 hours from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhas (instead of 20:48 hours). At 21:30 hoursm, from Dumdum to Kavi Subhas (instead of 21:00 hours) and from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineshwar (instead of 21:00 hours).

On Sundays, the first service will start at 10.00 hours from Dumdum to Dakshineshwar, from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineshwar, Dumdum to Kavi Subhash and from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhash.

The last service will be at 21:18 hours from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhas (instead of 20:48 hours). At 21:30 hours, from Dumdum to Kavi Subhas (instead of 21:00 hours) and from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineshwar (instead of 21:00 hours).

"East –West Metro services will remain unchanged. Tokens and Smart Cards both can be used for travelling in the Metro. Commuters are requested to maintain social distancing and all other COVID protocols in the Metro premises," said the official.