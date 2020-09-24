Metro to extend running time from Sept 28

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway is all set to increase the total number of services and extend operation hours from Monday.



From September 28, the last Metro service will leave from both ends (Noapara and Kavi Subhash metro stations) at 7.30 pm instead of 7 pm.

Three pairs of additional services will run taking the total number from 110 to 116.

The last service will therefore be extended from 8 pm to 8.30 pm, said an official.

The decision of extending of running time of the Kolkata Metro comes about 10 days after Metro services in the city started after a gap of 176 days on September 14.

The journey, that resumed after almost 6 months under the new normal, after the lockdown was imposed, was different with only passengers with e-pass with QR code (downloaded from Metro's official website or Pathadisha app) and smartcards being allowed to travel.

The total number of services was reduced to 110 instead of 288.

This apart, the operations hours were changed from 8am to 8 pm instead of 6:45 am to 9.55 pm.

"In view of the increasing passenger count with each passing day, we decided to increase our services," said an officer.