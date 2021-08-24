Metro to do away with non-AC rakes

KOLKATA: Ensuring better passenger service, Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to do away with non-air conditioned rakes.



The Kolkata Metro Railway is the first planned and operational rapid transit system in India.

The country's first underground non- air conditioned metro services started in October 1984.

According to sources, Kolkata Metro Railway is being operated with the help of 22 air-conditioned rakes for commercial services.

The older non-AC rakes have been suspended from commercial runs and kept idle at the Noapara car shed.

Kolkata Metro Railway is also mulling to introduce new technology (QR code) to avoid gathering of passengers at counters.

At present, passengers having valid smart cards are being allowed to travel on metro trains. No tokens are being issued.

According to sources, the tickets can be bought online through an app soon. Payment can be done through Google pay. It is learnt that QR Code scanning machines will be installed at all the metro stations.

The installation of QR Code machines had been completed at Park Street and Maidan Station.

The Kolkata Metro Railway services were suspended after COVID-19 restrictions were imposed in the state on May 16. The services were thrown open to the public with 50 per cent seating maintaining COVID-19 protocols from July 16.