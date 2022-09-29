Metro to deploy 12 quick response & 13 crowd management teams at key stns

kolkata: Metro Railway will strengthen its security arrangements at different metro stations during Durga Puja to ensure passenger safety. The Metro Railway, this Durga Puja, is expecting a record-breaking footfall.



The Metro Railway will deploy 12 crowd management teams and 13 Quick Response Teams (QRT) at major stations in both the East-West corridor and North-South corridor to tackle any emergency situations. The anti-sabotage checks will also be conducted with the help of sniffer dogs and security gadgets.

"Extra security personnel will be deployed at stations with higher footfall like Kalighat, Dum Dum and Sovabazar in the North-South corridor and Bengal Chemical in the East-West corridor," a senior metro official said. Medical booths will be kept open at Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kalighat and Kavi Subhash metro stations.