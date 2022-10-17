Metro to bring experts from Delhi and Bengaluru to investigate water seepage

KOLKATA: The metro is set to bring experts from Delhi and Bengaluru to investigate the water seepage that took place during the construction of the East-West Metro corridor leading to cracks on several houses at Madan Dutta Lane in Bowbazar.



The implementing agency Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) has stopped the cross-passage work for the time being.

There is a distance of two kilometers between Sealdah and Dharmatala. A cross-passage generally needs to be made every 200 metre, thus there is supposed to be a total of eight cross-passages.

The erosion at Madan Dutta Lane took place during the construction of the fourth cross-passage.

The condition of the soil is reportedly bad at Bowbazar. The water entered the tunnel from the underground water level due to which the problem persisted.

According to the KMRCL officials, no new incident of land erosion took place on Sunday. They are only conducting the grouting work, which prevents soil erosion, in the affected area.

In the presence of KMRCL and Kolkata Police officials, affected families on Sunday took out essential commodities from their residences, which included identity proofs and residential papers that were left behind during the evacuation.

The affected residents of Madan Dutta lane have been shifted to three Central Kolkata hotels. Officials of the KMRCL faced agitation when they reached the affected area on Friday.

In the presence of local councillor Biswarup Dey, the KMRC officials assured that the affected families will get compensation as per the norms within 15 days.

The KMRCL had also promised to offer compensation of Rs 1 lakh for damages up to 100 square feet and Rs 5 lakh for damages up to more than 100 square feet in case of shops.

It was decided that if more cracks develop or more families/persons are found to be affected, a similar process will be followed. The buildings/shops which cannot be repaired will be rebuilt by KMRCL.