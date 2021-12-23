Metro to beef up security for X-mas & New Year

Kolkata: In a bid to ensure passenger safety, Metro Railway is all set to strengthen its security arrangements at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade Metro stations on Christmas and New Year's Eve.



"Adequate number of staff will be deployed in Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade Metro stations to provide proper guidance to the commuters. Metro RPF will arrange extra deployment in these three stations in order to manage anticipated huge rush on these two days (Christmas and New Year's Eve)," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

He reiterated that Lady RPF teams (consisting of Head Constables & Constables) will be deployed in these stations to ensure safety and security of ladies and children.

One Special Team consisting of one Sub-Inspector/Assistant Sub-Inspector and four staff including two lady staff will remain present with arms at Park Street, Maidan & Esplanade Metro stations from 11:00 hrs to the end of the service hours on December 25, 2021 and December 31, 2021. This Team will remain in readiness to reach any of these three stations to tackle any emergency.

Another Special Team consisting of one officer and four staff will be deployed with arms at Park Street Metro station on these two days to manage the rush.

All safety measures will be taken. Further, Metro users are requested to follow all Covid Protocols and co-operate with the Metro authority and co-passengers.