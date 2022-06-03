Metro takes step to boost non-fare revenue generation

kolkata: The Metro Rail authorities will allow film producers, business houses, banking and financial institutions, educational institutions and health service providers to put up their kiosks within a 20 square feet area in metro premises.



These institutions will be allowed to set up the kiosks at the vacant spaces of all North-South and East-West metro stations, except Dumdum.

They will be allowed to set up kiosks in metro

premises during commercial hours, that is from 8 AM to 8 PM, through which they are allowed to organise promotion of upcoming films, initiatives, products, courses and special offers.

These spaces can be installed at a nominal rate for a daily/ weekly/ monthly basis.

With regards to film promotions, the producers will be allowed to bring in the cast of these upcoming films for crowd interaction sessions.

They will also be allowed to show the promo of the films as well as distribute leaflets, among other publicity materials from the allotted kiosk.

Stating the reason for this allowance, the authorities said: "This new initiative will help them to reach to larger audience especially before the approaching Puja Festival."

This year, Durga Puja will be held from October 1 to October 5.