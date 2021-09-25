Metro starts 'branding of smart gates'

Kolkata: In a bid to increase non-fare revenue, Kolkata Metro Railway has started to brand smart gates of different stations of North-South Metro corridor.



"We have decided to brand all 304 smart gates of different stations of North-South Metro corridor to have huge eyeball attractions," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

He reiterated that one Educational App maker has recently got the branding right of these smart gates for five years.

They have started to display their App details on these gates. The branding work of all North-South Metro gates will be completed soon.

Earlier, Kolkata Metro Railway had offered stations for station branding rights to corporate houses including private universities, banks, health care institutions and insurance companies.

On August 19, 2021, a tender has already been floated in the portal www.ireps.gov.in inviting corporate houses to participate in it through open tender.

Five stations of North-South Metro namely Dumdum, Noapara, Belgachia, Esplanade and Park Street and two stations of East-West Metro namely Bengal Chemical and Sealdah (which will be operational very shortly) have been offered for awarding station branding rights in the tender.

The duration of the contract will be of five years.