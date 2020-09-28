Metro set to run more trains and extend operation hours from Mon

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway is all set to run three pairs of additional trains and extended operation hours from Monday.



"The passenger response has been good since resumption of services on September 14. At present, we are running 110 trains in the North-South corridor from Monday to Saturday. From September 28, we will run 116 trains and the last service will be extended from 8 pm to 8.30 pm," said an official.

The journey, that resumed after almost 6 months under the new normal, after the lockdown was imposed, was different with only passengers with e-pass with QR code (downloaded from Metro's official website or Pathadisha app) and smartcards being allowed to travel. The total number of services was reduced to 110 instead of 288. This apart, the operations hours were

changed from 8am to 8 pm instead of 6:45 am to 9.55 pm.

On the first day of opening, the footfall in the North- South Metro line was 27,000. The East West Metro line passenger was 99. Since then the number of commuters are increasing.

On September 24, North- South Metro line passenger count was 48, 042 and East West metro passenger count 102.

On an average there is an increase of at least 2000 passengers on a daily basis.